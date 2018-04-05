These Booty-Sculpting Leggings Are Famous in London

Crotch-sagging leggings, be gone. Sweaty Betty is here to save the day. This year marks the brand's 20th birthday, but we're the ones that are getting the gifts. To celebrate, each month Sweaty Betty is releasing a limited-edition item from the archives. And everyone's freaking out because in April—alongside a highly-anticipated launch in 25 Nordstrom stores and online—Sweaty Betty is bringing back its bum-sculpting Power Leggings in a heritage Union Jack print.

If you're not familiar with the London-based brand, which has a huge cult following that includes Reese Witherspoon, just know that they've got the whole activewear game down with lightweight shorts, extra supportive sports bras, and the item that brought you here: booty-contouring leggings ($135; nordstrom.com).

The brand already has 14 stand-alone stores in the United States, but this marks the first time we'll find the brand at a major U.S. department store. We'll be grabbing as much as we can when the pieces hit Nordstrom on April 5. Why? Because the brand's designs aren't overpriced. Something like a Sweaty Betty Hair Toggle only costs $8, and prices max out at $175 for a Celestial All-in-One Jumpsuit. So you know it's going to sell out fast.