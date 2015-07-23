Behold—Makeup That Actually Works in a Summer Heat Wave

Though we know a thing or two about creating a melt-proof makeup look, temperatures in the triple-digits paired with peak humidity will make fighting the elements a losing battle. Your best bet? Fully embrace the shine and dewy finish your skin takes on. "When you can't get away from the heat and humidity, just go with it," says makeup artist Elle Leary, who recommends starting your warm-weather routine with a mattifying primer like Jouer Anti-Blemish formula ($38; nordstrom.com). In addition to toning down a too-slick appearance, the acne-fighting ingredients will help to combat any mid-day breakouts triggered by the heat. "Then, go with the 'less is more' train of thought," Leary adds. "Use a small amount of foundation or tinted moisturizer starting in the center of your face and work your way out. That way, you'll have less touch-ups and your natural skin will show through since it will be melting away as the day goes on."

Choose a sheer, featherweight formula like Nars All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation ($48; sephora.com) that matches your skin tone so that there isn't a hard divide between where the product ends and your complexion peeks through, and swap out your traditional powder blush for a cream or stain like Dior Cheek and Lip Glow ($37; nordstrom.com). "Creme blushes are key here. They complement the dewy skin you will inevitably have, and you won't have a power struggle with the moisture brought on by the humidity," Leary says. Finish with a very light dusting of It Cosmetics Silk Micro-Powder ($24; ulta.com) concentrated only on your T-zone. Aside from your eye makeup, Leary advises against waterproofing the rest of your face. "Most of these products can get cakey, so just go with your regular cosmetics, and enjoy that your skin will look radiant and glowing," she tells us.

