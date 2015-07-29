Why The Swatch Box Is Like Stitch Fix for Home Goods

However big or small your apartment, each season, we all try and make a conscious effort to recycle our wardrobe. So why not do the same with our housewares? That's the simple yet potentially game-changing concept behind The Swatch Box, a brand-new quarterly subscription service that delivers home goods straight to your doorstep (like Stitch Fix for the home). The idea was born out of—what else?—a tiny 600-square-foot apartment on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side, where founder Ryan Moore was living with his wife. "We both worked long hours and could never find the time to decorate the place," he tells InStyle. "We thought about hiring an interior designer, but it seemed just a little too old-school for us."

With The Swatch Box, Moore's team does all the laborious work for you: To begin, each user takes a style survey and is then matched with a stylist who works with them to understand their tastes and aesthetic preferences. Then, each quarter, a carefully curated selection of six to 12 pieces arrives in the mail, from brands including Faribault Woolen Mill Co., Libeco, and Fort Standard, to name a few. The best part? You can keep the items you want and return the ones you don't, free of charge. Each membership starts with a quarterly styling fee of $85 that can be credited toward any purchase. "Changes and updates should be ongoing, like your wardrobe," adds Moore. "You grow as a person and your style evolves with you, we want to make sure that your home doesn't get left behind."

