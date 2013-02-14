Surprising Celebrity Twins, 14 Most Romantic Movie Lines Ever, and More!

1. Scarlett Johansson has a twin?! Find other celebrities who were born with a lookalike. [BuzzFeed]

2. In honor Valentine's Day, remember the most romantic movie lines ever spoken screen. [HuffPo]

3. Jonathan Taylor Thomas will reunite with his former sitcom father Tim Allen when he guest-stars on Last Man Standing. [Vulture]

4. Ready, set, pedal! H&M teamed up with Brick Lane to create urban cycling gear. [Racked]

5. It's not too late to send your Valentine a message! Personalize and send this sweet e-card now. [MSN]

6. Alexander Wang's debut collection for Balenciaga will be shown in an intimate setting. [WWD]