Surprise Wedding! Kerry Washington Married Football Star Nnamdi Asomugha

Congratulations, Kerry Washington! Not only does she have the winning combination of being smart and stylish, the woman who has us enthralled as Olivia Pope on Scandal is full of joyful surprises. Today, news broke that the 36-year old actress wed San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, 32. The ceremony took place in Blaine County, Idaho with their families as witnesses, People.com reports. Washington, who is pretty tight-lipped about her personal life, is said to have been dating Asomugha since last summer. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

