Surprise! Matthew Morrison Was Thrilled About His Faux Bow Tie

Matthew Morrison didn't waste any time knotting a bow tie for his dapper look at last night's SAG Awards—he faked it! "This is the essence of a bow tie, but it's really a shirt!" the Glee star told us excitedly of his top, part of his head-to-toe Dior look. "This is the coolest thing." And he chose the look all on his own: “I don't have a stylist," he confessed. "I picked this up all by myself." Way to go, Mr. Shue!

— Brianna Deutsch