Surprise! Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora Perform at Calvin Klein's Party Celebrating Their New Fragrance

Last night, Calvin Klein celebrated the launch of the brand's newest fragrance—Reveal Calvin Klein—with a celebrity-packed party. Held on the 68th floor of the new 4 WTC building in New York City, Doutzen Kroes (pictured above, right), Amber Heard, Rosario Dawson, Joe Jonas, Adrian Grenier, and Gigi Hadid (all dressed in Calvin Klein Collection) came out to fete the perfume.

The steamy ad campaign for Reveal—which stars the ever-sexy Kroes and Charlie Hunnam—made its debut in July, and images from the shoot were displayed throughout the venue. Attendees couldn't wait to get their moment with Francisco Costa, Calvin Klein Collection Women’s Creative Director, (pictured above, left, with Heard and Dawson), who is gearing up for the label's spring/summer 2105 runway show this Thursday.

The best part of the the evening? When guests were treated to a surprise performance by none other than pop sensations Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora (pictured above). The pair took to the stage to perform their hit single "Black Widow," after Azalea belted out several songs from her latest album, The New Classic. Talk about one great party!

