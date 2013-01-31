Surprise! Heidi Klum to Launch Another Fragrance, in Stores Tomorrow

Heidi Klum has bottled her fun personality to create a lively new scent, named Surprise, available just in time for spring (and Valentine's Day gifting, wink, wink, hint, hint). "Surprise will excite your senses," the star said. "It's vibrant, playful, and sexy!" Surprise is the fourth scent in Klum's fragrance catalog—the model previously created Shine, her inaugural perfume, followed by two limited-edition versions of the same scent. Her latest spritzer is housed in a ribbon-inspired flacon with a chic color palette, and blends colorful notes like magnolia, rose petals, and pink pepper. Find Surprise at drugstores nationwide starting tomorrow for $28.

Plus, browse the hottest celebrity fragrances in our gallery.

MORE: • See Heidi Klum's Blond Layers -- On You!• Project Runway Season 11 Premieres• Get the Look: Heidi Klum's Bouncy Waves