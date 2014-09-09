Surprise! Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French are Married

Meet the new Mrs. French! Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French tied the knot on Monday evening, People confirms. The former High School Musical star 'grammed a shot of her and her new hubby at their wedding (above). "Best day of my life! Introducing Mr and Mrs French Sept 8, 2014 Shot by @corbingurkin," she captioned the adorable photo. The couple became engaged last August after only eight months together.

Tisdale wore an ethereal white gown with a full skirt, cap sleeves, and lace detailing. Her flowing blonde locks, deconstructed garden bouquet, and crown of dainty flowers added a bohemian touch to her wedding day look. French looked dapper in a classic black tux accented with a boutonniere to match his new wife's flowers.

Thanks to @nikkilee901 @msmorganashley @tauni901 @karanmitchellmua @dickycollins for making us all look beautiful A photo posted by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Sep 9, 2014 at 2:16pm PDT

The brides best friend and former costar Vanessa Hudgens served as one of six bridesmaids, all of whom wore dresses in shades of purple and pink and braids in their hair.

Cheers to the happy couple! For more star weddings, check out the 100 most memorable celeb wedding moments in our gallery.