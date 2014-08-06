Surprise! Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Are Married

Rory Gilmore and Peter Campbell—we mean, Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser—are married! The former Gilmore Girls star secretly wed the Mad Men actor in a quiet California ceremony back in June, People confirms. The pair has attempted to keep their romance under wraps and out of the public eye, which would explain why their exchange of vows was kept hush-hush.

However, they haven't been entirely secretive about their relationship. Bledel and Kartheiser revealed their engagement in March of last year, and shortly after the actress debuted her sparkling engagement ring—an octagonal diamond set in a band with pavé stones decorating the sides—on the red carpet.

This is the first marriage for both Bledel, 32, and Kartheiser, 35, who first met on the set of Mad Men in 2012, where Bledel guest-starred as an unhappy housewife and the mistress of Kartheiser’s moody character on the hit AMC show. Congratulations to the happy couple!

