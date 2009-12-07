Suri Goes Flamenco, Victoria Beckham Robbed!

Michael Dunlea/UPPA/ZUMA; Splash News; Courtesy of Fox; Wenn; Courtesy of H&M; Courtesy of Moody Mamas
InStyle Staff
Dec 07, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

LUNCHTIME LINKS!1. Prince William and Kate Middleton have hired a wedding planner. [Telegraph.co.uk]

2. Is the adorable Suri Cruise learning the flamenco? She certainly has the costume down pat! [USmagazine.com]

3. Don't ask Glee's Mark Salling about his hair! "I hate the mohawk," he moans. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

4. Thieves steal $570,000 worth of dresses from Victoria Beckham's new collection while en route to a London Neiman Marcus. [Vogue.co.uk]

5. Sonia Rykiel's lingerie collection for H&M is in stores now—rose petal bras might not be practical, but they sure are pretty! [FashionWeekDaily.com]

6. Christian Siriano lends his fierceness to a line of maternity wear called—what else?—Fierce Mamas! [Racked.com]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!