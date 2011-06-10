Suri Cruise's Shoe Collection Worth Over $150,000

Image zoom Target/FAME Pictures; PPNY/GSNY/Splash News

Suri Cruise is definitely a shoe girl! The fashionable five-year-old has already mastered walking in heels, and Katie Holmes even had a pair of pint-sized Louboutins custom made for her. Now, the Daily Mail reports that Suri's shoe closet is valued at close to $150,000! Some of her go-to pairs include glittery gold T-strap heels (left), silver metallic mules (right), and ballerina flats—Marc Jacobs ones, of course! Her wardrobe is just as expansive: From Suri's $2,140 Dolce & Gabbana red trench coat (shown) to the $800 miniature version of her mother's Ferragamo bag, the tot's wardrobe is now valued at around $3.2 million.

MORE:• Celebrity Kids: Back-to-School Style• Celebrity Mom & Tot Style• Katie and Suri's Ferragamo Bags