Suri Cruise—Recessionista?

With a wardrobe that includes custom Giorgio Armani and one-of-a-kind Roger Vivier mary janes, 3-year-old Suri Cruise isn't known to be a baby on a budget. So, we were thrilled to notice that many of the covetable summer sundresses she's been wearing around the So You Think You Can Dance studios come straight from wallet-friendly Baby Gap. And now—stylish toddlers rejoice!—Suri's looks are on sale for less than $25 a pop.

• Floral dress (center), $20-25; at gap.com.• Plaid dress (right), $20; at gap.com.

