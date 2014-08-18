Surfs Up! Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Show Off Their Twin Style at the Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink

The third annual Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink was a major success! On Saturday, celebrities and designers alike gathered to support The Breast Cancer Research Foundation at Richard and Lisa Perry’s picturesque residence in North Haven, N.Y., where a record-breaking $1.5 million was raised on behalf of the cause. Fashion's favorite twins Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen (pictured above with event co-host Lisa Perry) were on hand, along with Hilary Rhoda, Molly Sims, Tracy Anderson, Martha Stewart, Jonathan Adler, Donna Karan, and more.

Many attendees started off the day with a morning paddle race in Sag Harbor, while others came out solely for the evening portion of the party—which included a surprise performance by a synchronized swimming group, special set from four-time Grammy nominee Taylor Dayne, and piles and piles of mod-inspired decor. The highlight of the day? An auction of one-of-a-kind Laird Hamilton stand-up paddle boards designed and signed by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, Aerin Lauder, Tory Burch, Martha Stewart, Nicole Miller, Lisa Perry, and others (pictured below). The party continued well into the night, where the more than 600 guests were treated to sweeping bay views and a breathtaking sunset.

Courtesy Michael Blanchard

