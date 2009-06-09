Supermodels' Beauty Tips

Not only are supermodels genetically blessed, they've got on-call glam squads to make them even more beautiful. Lucky for us, they're willing to share some of their get-gorgeous tricks. Victoria's Secret, which counts Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosia, and Miranda Kerr as Angels, just created a Facebook page, where fans can watch backstage videos of makeup maestros like Charlotte Tilbury creating catwalk looks. Meanwhile, veteran supermodel and L'Oréal spokesperson Linda Evangelista recently shared her own personal makeup tips with Britain's Grazia magazine. "I don't do lipstick," she says. "I think lip liner and a slick of gloss give a much more modern and plumping effect."

• Lip liner, Yves Saint Laurent, $26; at nordstrom.com.

—Roopika Malhotra

