This Amazing Sunscreen Doubles as a Pore Eraser

The core of Supergoop!'s ethos is creating sunscreen that not only protects your skin, but is actually enjoyable to apply so you don't skip the step. Supergoop! has pretty much crushed that goal, and the proof is in the brand's latest and greatest facial mineral SPF formula.

The cult-classic company just dropped a 100% mineral SPF, which in and of itself isn't all that exciting. What makes the 100% Mineral Matte Screen SPF 40 ($38; supergoop.com) stand out from all of the rest is that in addition to using physical sun-blocking ingredients, the sunscreen basically acts as an eraser for your pores.

RELATED: Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreens

The matte formula glides over the surface of your skin, blurring the appearance of your pores in the process, so it can also double as a makeup primer.

Unlike other mineral-based SPFs, this one doesn't hold a white cast that's impossible to blend into your skin. Instead, the brand created it in a universal tint. It's also infused with plant-based antioxidants from white mulberries, blue skull cap, hydrangea, resveratrol, and peptides to brighten the skin and further protect from potential damage. It doesn't only shield the sun from wrecking havoc on your complexion, either. Thanks to something called butterfly bush extract, it provides protection from the blue light your cell phone and computer emit.

Smaller-looking pores and protection from the sun and your exploding email and text notifications? Yeah, that's a sunscreen that'll be pretty enjoyable to apply.