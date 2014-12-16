Super-Stylish Snow Boots That Kick Winter to the Curb

Much like "stylish puffers" or "dressy sweatpants," the phrase "chic snow boots" sounds more like an oxymoron than anything else, because let's face it: Winterwear is not sexy. But with Nor'easters and blizzards barreling toward us every which way, we made it our mission to winter-proof our every stride in style.

RELATED: 12 Puffer Jackets That Are As Chic As They Are Practical

We curated a sleek roundup of heavy-duty boots that are high in both performance and aesthetic. For every terrifically tough treaded sole (with sealed waterproof construction), there's a cool-girl finish, from multi-strap laces to super luxe fabrics. Mother Nature, game on.

RELATED: Shop 18 Insanely Chic Over-the-Knee Boots

Shop Chic Snow Boots

Hunter

$235 Buy Now!

Isabel Marant

$810 Buy Now!

Jimmy Choo

$1,850 Buy Now!

L.L. Bean

$199 Buy Now!

Moncler

$575 Buy Now!

Rachel Comey

$288 Buy Now!

Sorel

$150 Buy Now!

Timberland

$180 Buy Now!

Tory Burch

$263 Buy Now!

Ugg

$220 Buy Now!

Coach

$228 Buy Now!

Vans

$80 Buy Now! RELATED: How Stars Bundle Up Without Compromising Style