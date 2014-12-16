Super-Stylish Snow Boots That Kick Winter to the Curb

Courtesy
Andrea Cheng
Dec 16, 2014 @ 1:30 pm

Much like "stylish puffers" or "dressy sweatpants," the phrase "chic snow boots" sounds more like an oxymoron than anything else, because let's face it: Winterwear is not sexy. But with Nor'easters and blizzards barreling toward us every which way, we made it our mission to winter-proof our every stride in style.

We curated a sleek roundup of heavy-duty boots that are high in both performance and aesthetic. For every terrifically tough treaded sole (with sealed waterproof construction), there's a cool-girl finish, from multi-strap laces to super luxe fabrics. Mother Nature, game on.

Shop Chic Snow Boots

  • Snow Boots

Hunter

$235 Buy Now!

  • Snow Boots

    • Isabel Marant

    $810 Buy Now!

  • Snow Boots

    • Jimmy Choo

    $1,850 Buy Now!

  • Snow Boots

    • L.L. Bean

    $199 Buy Now!

  • Snow Boots

    • Moncler

    $575 Buy Now!

  • Snow Boots

    • Rachel Comey

    $288 Buy Now!

  • Snow Boots

    • Sorel

    $150 Buy Now!

  • Snow Boots

    • Timberland

    $180 Buy Now!

  • Snow Boots

    • Tory Burch

    $263 Buy Now!

  • Snow Boots

    • Ugg

    $220 Buy Now!

  • Snow Boots

    • Coach

    $228 Buy Now!

  • Snow Boots

    • Vans

    $80 Buy Now!

