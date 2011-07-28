Super Saturday: Score the Designer Deals From Home!

This weekend, the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, Donna Karan and InStyle team up to host Super Saturday 14 and you're invited! While Kelly Ripa, Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts will travel to the Hamptons in search of designer deals, you can score clothes, accessories and beauty products for half price just by tuning in to QVC from home. The retail channel's Super Saturday Live event kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on July 30th. Visit QVC.com right now to get a sneak peek at some of the hottest buys, learn how the money you spend will help fight ovarian cancer and share your story about the most inspiring woman in your life. Happy (guilt-free) shopping!

