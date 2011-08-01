Super Saturday: Kelly Ripa, Emma Roberts, and More Score Deals and Fight Cancer

"This is my first time here and I'm actually a little nervous," admitted Emma Roberts, when she joined Kelly Ripa, Donna Karan and InStyle to co-host the 14th annual Super Saturday shopping event in Water Mill, NY. "I need to find some new summer clothes, but people have got me a little scared because they say it gets really competitive!" While Roberts (in Leyendecker) struggled with retail jitters, Ripa (in Suno) was ready to put a plan into action. "I'll go in alphabetical order by designer," said the TV host. In the end, every shopping strategy paid off—guests scooped up deals from over 200 labels while helping to raise $3.5 million for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. Click through for more Super Saturday photos.