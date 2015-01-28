Super Bowl Style Showdown: What to Wear for This Week's Big Game

Image zoom Courtesy Photos

Get your cheese dip ready, it's time for the biggest game of the year! This Sunday, defending champions the Seattle Seahawks will be taking on Gisele Bündchen’s favorite team the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX. Whether you want to see Beast Mode activated or a Gronk spike (if you don’t know what we’re talking about, do your research ASAP!), we've got you covered with outfits that show your team pride, no jersey necessary. The best part? All the pieces are so cute you won't want to wait until next season to wear them again!

For the Seahawks fan:

Shop the look (clockwise from top right): Carhartt hat, $8; amazon.com. Essie nail polish, $9; beauty.com. Nike sneakers, $145; nike.com. Topshop jeans, $65; topshop.com. Equipment shirt, $214; equipment.com.

For the Patriots fan:

Shop the look (clockwise from top right): Zara jeans, $80; zara.com. Nars lipstick, $32; sephora.com. Patriots hat, $25; proshop.patriots.com. Isabel Marant boots, $625; barneys.com. LL Bean top, $30; llbean.com.

