Super Bowl 2013 Parties: See the Stars in New Orleans!

Michael Buckner/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Francis Specker /Landov
Super Bowl XLVII brought tons of big stars to the Big Easy to celebrate the face-off between the triumphant Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers. Sofia Vergara, Stacy Keibler, Chrissy Teigen, and Nina Dobrev were among those who partied down south before the big game, as well as Kelly Rowland, who attended ESPN Magazine's "Next" party before her big surprise halftime appearance alongside Destiny's Child members Beyoncé and Michelle Williams. Click through the gallery to see more stars partying in New Orleans!