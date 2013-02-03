Super Bowl 2013: The Game Is On!

Super Bowl XLVII is officially underway in New Orleans! Before the Baltimore Ravens kicked off to the San Francisco 49ers, Jennifer Hudson (in a black leather Monika Chiang turtleneck bodysuit and white L'Wren Scott pencil skirt) took to the mic with the vocal backup of the 26-children Sandy Hook Elementary School choir. Together they belted out "America the Beautiful" to a crowd of more than 72,000 people inside the Superdome—and millions more watching live from their Super Bowl parties—with not a dry eye in the house. Then "Girl on Fire" Alicia Keys (in a full-length red Azzedine Alaïa dress and gold accessories by Marina B jewelry) shared her own patriotic pride, with a soulful rendition of the National Anthem she performed seated at a gray piano. Both singers will be followed up by fellow diva Beyoncé during the game's illustrious halftime show—check back here after halftime for all the details about her outfits!

Plus, see the other 10 moments we're excited about tonight!

MORE SUPER BOWL:

• Bey’s Super Bowl Rehearsals• Celebrities Heart the Super Bowl• Madonna’s Halftime Show