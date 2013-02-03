Super Bowl 2013: The Game Is On!

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
Meghan Blalock
Feb 03, 2013 @ 6:57 pm

Super Bowl XLVII is officially underway in New Orleans! Before the Baltimore Ravens kicked off to the San Francisco 49ers, Jennifer Hudson (in a black leather Monika Chiang turtleneck bodysuit and white L'Wren Scott pencil skirt) took to the mic with the vocal backup of the 26-children Sandy Hook Elementary School choir. Together they belted out "America the Beautiful" to a crowd of more than 72,000 people inside the Superdomeand millions more watching live from their Super Bowl partieswith not a dry eye in the house. Then "Girl on FireAlicia Keys (in a full-length red Azzedine Alaïa dress and gold accessories by Marina B jewelry) shared her own patriotic pride, with a soulful rendition of the National Anthem she performed seated at a gray piano. Both singers will be followed up by fellow diva Beyoncé during the game's illustrious halftime showcheck back here after halftime for all the details about her outfits!

Plus, see the other 10 moments we're excited about tonight!

