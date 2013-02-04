The battle between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers is still raging inside New Orleans's Superdome (with the Ravens currently in the lead), but Beyoncé might be this year's big winner. After months of anticipation, the pop diva took to the stage in Proenza Schouler booties and a black leather and lace Rubin Singer look—inspired by the Valkyries in Norse mythology, female figures renowned for their power and sensuality—as she belted out nearly 15 minutes of her biggest hits—and she wasn't alone! As rumored, Kelly Rowland (in Emilio Pucci) and Michelle Williams joined her on stage for the first Destiny's Child performance in years. Kelly and Michelle flanked Beyoncé as they sang "Single Ladies" and, of course, did the iconic dance. And her performance was particularly electrifying—soon after she exited the field, half the Super Dome's lights went out for 35 minutes. Click through the gallery to see more photos of Queen Bey in action!
Super Bowl 2013 Beyonce Halftime Performance: Destiny's Child Reunites!
REUTERS /JEFF HAYNES /LANDOV