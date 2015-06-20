8 Sunscreens that Won't Make You Break Out

Sunscreen should be included in everyone’s daily skincare routine—even those who suffer from acne. If you’ve been skipping this crucial step for fear of triggering breakouts, keep reading. After chatting with an expert, we're dispelling this myth once and for all.

Keeping your complexion clear and protected is all about finding the right formula for your skin type. “I recommend mineral-based sunscreens to acne-prone patients,” N.Y.C. dermatologist Marnie Nussbaum tells InStyle. “These are formulations containing zinc or titanium dioxide as the active ingredient, and are classified as physical blockers. The physical blockers as opposed to the chemical sunscreens don't penetrate the skin and therefore, don't clog pores and further exacerbate your skin problems.” And who needs that with the mix of summer heat and sweat anyway!

With that said, shop eight dependable sunscreens that won’t aggravate your skin below:

