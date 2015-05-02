Are You Applying Your Sunscreen Properly?

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, but hopefully sunscreen is already part of your daily routine. Even when it’s cool and cloudy, the sun’s UV rays still peek through, putting you at risk for skin damage and premature aging. Needless to say, this is one important step you never want to skip.

While applying sunscreen to your body is pretty self-explanatory (slather it on and reapply after sweating and swimming or every two hours), when it comes to your face, chances are you’re layering on multiple products at a time, which can lead to confusion. Does it go on before or after moisturizer? What if the makeup you’re using already contains SPF? Do you need to double up? We recently quizzed Dr. Craig Kraffert, dermatologist and president of Amarte Skin Care on the art of layering skin care products to find out.

RELATED: The 5 Steps to Correctly Washing Your Face

“Sunscreen should go after skin care and before makeup,” he tells InStyle. “It would not be ideal to put SPF under a lotion or cream moisturizer, because by nature, SPF products block sun’s rays (and anything else) from absorbing into the skin.” In other words, your serums, moisturizers, and anti-agers won’t be as effective.

And while makeup that includes SPF is great, it isn't strong enough to be worn its own (an SPF of 50 is recommended so foundations, BB creams, and tinted moisturizers typically don’t cut it). His product suggestion? “Amarte Ultra Veil with SPF 50+ (amarteskincare.com), which is specifically designed to layer well between skin care and makeup without creating a greasy or mask-like finish," he says. "It uses pure mica to create a blurred effect and antioxidants like ginkgo biloba nut extract and mesima mushroom to protect from free radicals."

PHOTOS: Best Beauty Buys 2015: Shop the Best Sun Care Products