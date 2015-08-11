Suno Creative Director Erin Beatty Reveals Her Summer Style

Erin Beatty, Creative Director at Suno

Summer weekend destination:

Ideally, upstate.

Best place for an outdoor meal:

Bar Pitti or Hudson Clearwater

Cocktail you can't resist:

Aperol Spritz or Tanqueray and Tonic with a lime.

Ultimate summer movie:

Two for the Road

Essential beach read:

Freedom by Jonathan Franzen

Sun exposure strategy:

Elta sunscreen for the face—according to my dermatologist, every two hours—and a hat!

Three songs on your summer playlist:

"Dennis and Lois" by Happy Mondays, "On Your Own" by Blur, and "Perfect Day" by Lou Reed

Favorite beach:

In the world, maybe Windermere in Eleuthera. In New York, Georgica Beach in East Hampton.

RELATED: Capitol Clothing President Laura Vinroot Poole Reveals Her Summer Style