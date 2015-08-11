Suno Creative Director Erin Beatty Reveals Her Summer Style

Throughout the summer, we will be bringing you "My Summer Style," the ultimate look into the lives of our favorite fashion insiders. Here we’ve asked these women to spill their favorite spots to eat, drink, and play this summer. For more inspiration, head on over to Summer in Style to read up on the travel destinations, beauty tips, and more.
Erin Beatty, Creative Director at Suno
Summer weekend destination:
Ideally, upstate.
Best place for an outdoor meal:
Bar Pitti or Hudson Clearwater
Cocktail you can't resist:
Aperol Spritz or Tanqueray and Tonic with a lime.
Ultimate summer movie:
Two for the Road
Essential beach read:
Freedom by Jonathan Franzen
Sun exposure strategy:
Elta sunscreen for the face—according to my dermatologist, every two hours—and a hat!
Three songs on your summer playlist:
"Dennis and Lois" by Happy Mondays, "On Your Own" by Blur, and "Perfect Day" by Lou Reed
Favorite beach:
In the world, maybe Windermere in Eleuthera. In New York, Georgica Beach in East Hampton.
