Sunglasses-and-Lipstick Pairings to Fit Every Summer Mood

The quickest and easiest pairing to pull off in the summer is your lipstick and sunglasses, hands down. Below we've put together four combinations to keep your shades coordinated with your pout all season long.

Classic

Courtesy

A nude lip and brown aviators make for the perfect everyday look.

Shop the combo: Nars lipstick in Raquel, $32; sephora.com. Topshop sunglasses, $20; topshop.com.

Retro

Courtesy

Nothing says '50s bombshell like a bright red lip and an exaggerated cat-eye.

Shop the combo: Iman lipstick in Iman Red, $8; drugstore.com. Forever 21 sunglasses, $6; forever21.com.

Trendy

Courtesy

Pair a hot pink pout with blue-mirrored lenses to achieve the hottest look of the summer.

Shop the combo: MAC lipstick in Candy Yum Yum, $16; maccosmetics.com. Vanguard sunglasses, $225; westwardleaning.com.

Quirky

Courtesy

For a more playful take, match your sunnies to your lipstick in this orange hue.

Shop the combo: Bobbi Brown lipstick in Baby Pink, $26; bloomingdales.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim sunglasses, $260; selfridges.com.

