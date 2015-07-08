Shop Your Sunglasses Like a Vintage Icon

There's no denying that sunglasses are a summer must-have, but with a bevy of choices, it's often difficult to find the right pair for your face and personality. So next time you are faced with endless options, let Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Jackie Kennedy guide you. These iconic women not only made eyewear infinitely cooler by accenting their face shape, but proved that throwing shade is always a good idea.

Grace Kelly's Round Sunglasses

© Bettmann/CORBIS, Courtesy (3)

Ever the movie star, Grace Kelly knew the importance of a good pair of round shades. She often wore hers with her hair pulled back, a silk scarf, and white oxford. The soft shape works best with wider cheekbones, jaws, and foreheads.

From top to bottom: Leisure Society, $740; leisure-society.com. Warby Parker, $95; warbyparker.com. Ahlem, $395; ahlemeyewear.com

Sophia Loren's Square Sunglasses

Michael Stroud/Express/Getty Images, Courtesy (3)

Known for wearing square eyeglasses, Sophia Loren favored the same shape when it came to her sunglasses. The oversized shape accents her slightly smaller jawline, while looking oh-so-fashion-forward.

From top to bottom: Dries Van Noten, $410; lindafarrow.com. Eyebobs, $125; eyebobs.com. Valley, $200; valleyeyewear.com

Audrey Hepburn Cat Eye Sunglasses

Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn's Oliver Goldsmith sunglasses in Breakfast at Tiffany's served as the ultimate chic disguise for her character Holly Golightly. This style works best for round or heart face shapes. Just don't forget the LBD.

From top to bottom: Classic Specs, $89; classicspecs.com. Oliver Goldsmith, $440; viziooptic.com. Jason Wu, $275; ditto.com

Gloria Steinem's Aviator Sunglasses

Art Zelin/Getty Images, Courtesy (3)

Throughout the 1970s, feminist leader Gloria Steinem was rarely seen without her wire-rimmed aviators. The sunglasses work proportionately well on oval and square faces. Wear with a sweater and flared jeans.

From top to bottom: Tom Ford, $425; tomford.com. Pared, $260; pared.com. Foster Grant, $20; fostergrant.com

Jackie Kennedy's Oversize Sunglasses

Jackie Kennedy transformed from First Lady of the United States to everyday working woman with the help of oversize sunnies. Even with paparazzi swarming, Kennedy remained unbothered in her uniform of trench coats and wide-leg pants.

Ron Galella/WireImage, Courtesy (3)

From top to bottom: Kensie, $68; nordstrom.com. Preen, $200; shopbop.com. Valentino, $346; bloomingdales.com

