Sunglass Hut's Full Time Fabulous Contest!

Courtesy of The Sunglass Hut
Anne L. Fritz
Nov 09, 2010 @ 12:12 pm

Cast your vote now: The competition is heating up in Sunglass Hut’s contest to a find a full time fabulous blogger! The lucky winner, selected by BryanBoy of Bryanboy.com and Wendy Lam of Nitrolicious.com, will cover fashion trends for Sunglass Hut and get a year of living the high life, including a furnished, rent-free NYC apartment, trips to fashion week in Milan and Paris and a $100,000 salary for a year! One of our favorites is Briana from Orlando, Florida. Check it out now!

