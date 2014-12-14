Sunday Score: Shop the Best Sale Items from Farfetch

Scouring through sales takes a lot of time and effort—but nothing pays off like finding the piece you laid eyes on months ago that was too pricey for your pocket. Here, InStyle’s senior market editor/digital correspondent Dana Avidan Cohn does all the hard work for you. Each week, Dana finds the best of the hard-to-resist steals out there.

Burberry Brit coat, $727 (originally $1,039), farfetch.com

Peter Pilotto sweater, $593 (originally $1,185), farfetch.com

Dolce & Gabbana skirt, $290 (originally $725), farfetch.com

Diesel scarf, $81 (originally $116), farfetch.com

Fendi boot, $495 (originally $990), farfetch.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs wallet, $99 (originally $198), farfetch.com

Isabel Marant for Oliver Peoples sunglasses, $197 (originally $280), farfetch.com

Why it's a score: Shopping UK-based sites is a great way to find a more unique buy. The pieces are a bit more unexpected than what you'll find on other sites. Farfetch is one of my go-to's for discovering new brands and also checking out the ones I already know and love. Score these outfit makers up to 60% off now!

