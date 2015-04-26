Sunday Score: Shop the Best Fashion Finds on Sale at Need Supply Co.

Scouring through sales takes a lot of time and effort, but nothing pays off like finding the piece you laid eyes on months ago that was too pricey for your pocket. Here, we do all the hard work for you. Each week, we find the best of the hard-to-resist steals out there.

Paper clip necklace, $21.99 (originally $38); needsupply.com.

Won Hundred dress, $111.99 (originally $265); needsupply.com.

A.P.C. coin purse, $187.99 (originally $250); needsupply.com.

Mia top, $29.99 (originally $52); needsupply.com.

Jasmin Shokrian jacket, $146.99 (originally $615); needsupply.com.

Dillon espadrille, $58.99 (originally $78); needsupply.com.

C/MEO Collective shorts, $112.99 (originally $150); needsupply.com.

Winden Jewelry stud earring, $49.99 (originally $66); needsupply.com.

Why it’s a score: Need Supply is a total jewel of a shop that carries so many good things that look like (but don’t cost) a million bucks. The cool-girl staples are well-represented (check out that buttery tan A.P.C. coin purse), as well as interesting finds from cult designers like Jasmin Shokrian (that white windbreaker is such a steal). Everything here is not only perfect for summer, but also has a minimalist bent that won’t go out of style anytime soon. Except maybe the hashtag earring but, c’mon, #YOLO.

