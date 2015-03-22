Sunday Score: Shop the Best Fashion Finds on Sale at Barneys Warehouse

Scouring through sales takes a lot of time and effort—but nothing pays off like finding the piece you laid eyes on months ago that was too pricey for your pocket. Here, InStyle’s senior fashion editor Stephanie Trong does all the hard work for you. Each week, Stephanie finds the best of the hard-to-resist steals out there.

Public School top, $59 (originally $235); barneyswarehouse.com

Zero + Maria Cornejo dress, $409 (originally $895); barneyswarehouse.com

Proenza Schouler skirt, $239 (originally $950); barenyswarehouse.com

Jil Sander Navy sandals, $199 (originally $395); barneyswarehouse.com

See by Chloé bag, $329 (originally $595); barenyswarehouse.com

Barneys New York sunglasses, $129 (originally $335); barneyswarehouse.com

Why it’s a score: Now that it’s officially spring, it’s time to lighten up your look. Bohemian is always a good way to go in the warmer months, but try adding a little Southwestern flavor to give it a new spin. You can’t go wrong in these pared-back pieces done up in a palette of desert hues—especially at this kind of markdown!

RELATED: 16 Ways to Wear Suede for Spring