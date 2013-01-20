Sunday Night TV! What We're Watching Tonight

We’ve rounded up the best of Sunday night TV for you, so sit back, relax, and watch the drama unfold! First watch Once Upon a Time to see what happens when a stranger enters Storybrooke, then be sure to tune in to Revenge to see Daniel Grayson go head-to-head against a corporate foe. Plus, scroll down for the scoop on Girls and Downton Abbey!

Once Upon A Time (8/7c on ABC)After a stranger crashes his car upon entering Storybrooke, the town’s people worry that he may have seen magic and fear that their identities could be exposed. In Fairy Land a young Victor Frankenstein tries to prove to his father that he can bring back the dead.

Revenge (9/8c on ABC)Daniel Grayson (Josh Bowman) goes head-to-head with his most competitive business rival, Jason Prosser, against his mother’s wishes. Meanwhile, Aiden (Barry Sloane) takes a turn for the worse as Emily (Emily VanCamp) and Daniel’s relationship heats back up.

Downton Abbey (9/8c on PBS)With the Crawley family back on its feet after Matthew (Dan Stevens) decided to invest in saving Downton, things are seemingly getting back to normal when Tom (Allen Leech) is forced to flee to Ireland due to his political activism, leaving a pregnant Lady Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay) behind.

Girls (9/8c on HBO)Jessa (Jemima Kirke) returns from her honeymoon to find Hannah (Lena Dunham) in the midst of drama with Adam (Adam Driver), who cannot let go of their relationship. Meanwhile, Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) and Ray (Alex Karpovsky) rekindle their relationship, and Marnie (Allison Williams) sets out to find a new job.

Plus, see ten fun facts about Downton Abbey!

MORE:• Dockery on Downton Abbey Costumes• Girls's Zosia Mamet Goes Blonde• Jennifer Morrison on What’s Next for Emma