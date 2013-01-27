Sunday Night TV! Here's What We're Watching

If you’re not watching the Screen Actors Guild Awards with us tonight, then be sure to tune into these shows! Catch Girls to see what happens when Hannah (Lena Dunham) takes on an unusual freelance assignment, and then tune in to see the latest drama across the pond as the Crawleys face their toughest test yet on Downton Abbey. Plus, scroll down for the scoop on The Good Wife!

Girls (9/8c on HBO)Hannah (Lena Dunham) befriends the junkie downstairs and decides to do some experimenting with Elijah (Andrew Rannells) for a freelance article. Meanwhile, Marnie (Allison Williams) has a run-in with artist Booth Jonathan (Jorma Taccone).

The Good Wife (9/8c on ABC)When Alicia (Julianne Margulies) receives a possibly career-changing offer, she finds herself struggling with the decision.

Downton Abbey (9/8c on PBS)The Crawley family will face its hardest test yet as they must deal with Tom (Allen Leech) and Lady Sybil's (Jessica Brown Findlay) exile. Meanwhile, new evidence arises in Mr. Bates's (Brendan Coyle) murder case.

Plus, get the behind-the-scenes scoop on the costumes from Girls!

