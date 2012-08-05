Sunday is the Best Day for a Mani-Pedi!

By InStyle Staff
Aug 05, 2012 @ 6:00 pm
Take advantage of the last precious days of summer and rock an eye-popping shade of polish like  Kristen Stewart and Reese WitherspoonAccording to celebrity manicurist Ashlie Johnson, who works with both stars, it’s all about high-octane hues this summer. “I’m really in love with anything bright—the colors look so good with a tan and with sexy sandals,” Johnson said. “For both the hands and toes, I’m obsessed with tangerine hues like Chanel’s Holiday and pinks like Rose Exuberant" ( chanel.com for $26 each). Get some inspiration by clicking through our hottest mani-pedi combos for summer!

