Sundance Parties: Elizabeth Olsen, Dakota Fanning, and More!

Elizabeth Olsen and Dakota Fanning celebrated the premiere of their film Very Good Girls at the Sundance Film Festival with an after-party hosted by The Mint Agency, The Branding Be, and Simple Night at the Nur Khan Presents NK pop-up in Park City, Utah. In the film, Fanning (in Louis Vuitton) and Olsen play best friends who take a risky pact during the summer following their senior year—only to have their friendship tested in a big way. "I've known Lizze for a while," Fanning told InStyle.com when she dropped by our portrait studio earlier that day. "We really, truly love each other and are close."

— Meghan Blalock, with reporting by Karen Levy