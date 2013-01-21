Sundance Hairstyle We Love: Felicity Jones's Effortless Down 'Do

Felicity Jones wore a simple down 'do to make her rounds at the Sundance Film Festival to promote her new film Breathe In, thanks to the help of celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis. "Felicity has an ease to her style that's very timeless and beautiful," Francis told InStyle.com. "I thought her hair should be soft, full of body, and have that no fuss Sundance texture." To create the look, he used a combination of Phytovolume Actif Spray ($28 at sephora.com) at the roots, with a small dollop of Rene Furterer Vegetal Mousse ($23 at beauty.com) on the mid-shaft and ends when hair was damp. He then dried her bangs using a 1/4" Boars Head Round Brush, and teased the strands lightly to add subtle height. For the finishing touch, he added Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($39 at oribe.com) at the roots. "This gives movement from underneath the hair for lasting movement," he said. Easy and gorgeous!

