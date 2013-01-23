Sundance Film Festival Update: Nicole, Leslie, Jane, and More!

The InStyle portrait studio at the Grey Goose Blue Door Lounge in Park City, Utah was another hot pit stop for the stars of the Sundance Film Festival! Nicole Kidman rested her feet (wrapped in Belstaff boots) on one of our leather couches in between shots to promote her new movie Stoker, and left just before the hilarious cast of Afternoon Delight swung by, including Josh Radnor, Kathryn Hahn, and Jane Lynch (who photobombed our Instagram shot and Tweeted during her photo shoot). But the ones who had us doubled over in stitches were the stars of Hell Baby, Leslie Bibb and Rob Corddry, who not only sang, joked, and laughed during our interview, but also approached us with an aggressive idea. "Here’s what we have to pitch," said Bibb. "Rob Corddry and I have to be on the cover. I’m just saying, you have to go big or go home." Get more behind-the-scenes dish in the gallery!

