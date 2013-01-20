Sundance Film Festival Update: Matt, Octavia, Naomi, and More!

What a day at the InStyle pop-up portrait studio at the Sundance Film Festival! Over 30 stars came through from nine different casts to take their photos (see them in April's InStyle issue!) and we caught up with the actors and actresses as they relaxed on our comfy couches in between takes. "It’s my sixth time to the Sundance Film Festival and to me, it’s just a momentous occasion for me in my life," Joseph Gordon-Levitt told InStyle.com of premiering Don Jon's Addiction at the festival, a film he wrote, directed, and starred in. "I’ve had the luck to have a bunch of movies that I’ve been in play here, so there’s really no where else in the world that I’d rather premiere my movie." Click through the gallery to see Matthew McConaughey, Octavia Spencer, Tony Danza, Naomi Watts, and more star behind the scenes at Sundance!

