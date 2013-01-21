Sundance Film Festival Update: Kristen, Alexander, Felicity, and More!

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for InStyle (3)
"Now, I'm in the madness," said Alexander Skarsgard as he kicked off his day of press, premieres, and parties at the Sundance Film Festival by taking a moment to chat with InStyle.com and pose for InStyle's pop-up portrait studio (check out the photos in the April issue!) with his co-star from The East, Brit Marling. The madness continued with visits from Felicity Jones of Breathe In, Kristen Bell of The Lifeguard, Lake Bell of In a World, and more. Click through the gallery to get more behind-the-scenes dish straight from Park City, Utah!
