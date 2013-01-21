Sundance Film Festival Update: Kristen, Alexander, Felicity, and More!

"Now, I'm in the madness," said Alexander Skarsgard as he kicked off his day of press, premieres, and parties at the Sundance Film Festival by taking a moment to chat with InStyle.com and pose for InStyle's pop-up portrait studio (check out the photos in the April issue!) with his co-star from The East, Brit Marling. The madness continued with visits from Felicity Jones of Breathe In, Kristen Bell of The Lifeguard, Lake Bell of In a World, and more. Click through the gallery to get more behind-the-scenes dish straight from Park City, Utah!

MORE SUNDANCE: • Shop Jennifer Hudson’s Sundance Lip Color! • Naomi Watts’s Effortless Lip Look• Abigail Spencer’s Cool Vintage Shopping