Sundance Film Festival Update: Amanda, Evan, Maya, and More!

"Good things happen to good people," Maya Rudolph told InStyle.com when she visited InStyle's pop-up portrait studio at the Sundance Film Festival. The star of The Way, Way Back was referring to the fact that FOX Searchlight had just bought the film for $9.75 million, and celebrated the news with her castmates Allison Janney, Toni Collette, Sam Rockwell, and Steve Carell. "It’s all good things for the right reasons, which is something that makes me so happy," Rudolph said of her excitement. Get behind-the-scenes dish from Evan Rachel Wood, Amanda Seyfried, and more Sundance stars in the gallery!

