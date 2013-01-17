Sundance Film Festival Kick-Off: Elisabeth Moss, Kate Bosworth, More!

It's really that time again! The stars are getting ready for Park City, Utah's annual Sundance Film Festival.The festival officially kicks off today, but the pre-Sundance parties started last night! Alongisde fiancé Michael Polish, Kate Bosworth and, with actor Aden Young, Mad Men star Elisabeth Moss attended Los Angeles soirees leading up to the 10-day festival. Bosworth stars in festival film Big Sur, a biopic about author Jack Kerouac's time in the California region, and Moss stars in mini-series Top of the Lake, playing a detective assigned to a spectacular case centering on a lake. Sundance runs today through January 27, and you can see a full list of all the films playing on sundance.org. And be sure to check back on InStyle.com for all the latest updates from Park City!

