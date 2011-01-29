Sundance Film Festival: InStyle’s Behind-the-Scenes Photos

At the Sundance Film Festival, we're catching up with marquee names like Elizabeth Banks and getting to know up-and-comers like Elizabeth Olsen when they stop by the InStyle Portrait Studio at Silver, Park City's newest hot spot. After telling us about their movies, our guests are treated to pampering lip treatments from Fresh and gifts from jeweler Lia Sophia's pop-up shop. And of course, we're getting plenty of scoop on the cold-weather style essentials the stars are loving this year. "I'm always freezing at this festival," Dominic Cooper told us. "I'm actually wearing a pair of girl's thermal tights under my pants right now." Click through to see exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of all the action at the our Sundance studio.

— Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy