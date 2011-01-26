Sundance Film Festival Fashion: Boots

What's the hottest trend at the Sundance Film Festival? Look down. We've spotted lots of stars in cute boots around Park City, Utah. Zooey Deschanel wore boots by Tory Burch, Rashida Jones tried a clog pair by No. 6 and Lake Bell showed off the latest styles from Sorel. Demi Moore graciously slipped off one of her high heeled hiking boots so that we could get the correct spelling of the label (it's Vicini) and Kerry Washington revealed that her Coach boots (inset, $198 online) were her secret style weapon. "They're puffy, so they make your legs look skinny, which is key when you're all bundled up," she explained. See more celebrity boot favorites in the gallery.