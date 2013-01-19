Sundance Film Festival Fashion: Abigail Spencer's Vintage Look

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for InStyle
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 19, 2013 @ 2:12 pm

Abigail Spencer epitomized the relaxed vibe of the Sundance Film Festival when she made a stop at the InStyle pop-up portrait studio with the cast of Rectify wearing a country-meets-winter-inspired look. "It's all vintage!" she said of her Halston skirt, which she had bought for $50 at a vintage store on a recent visit to Portalnd, Oregon. "Every time, I go to a new city I go vintage shopping," the vintage lover explained. "I just kind of go on a little vintage tour." As for her boots? Also vintage—from mom's closet. "They’ve served me well!"

