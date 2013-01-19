Sundance Film Festival Beauty Moment: Jennifer Hudson's Lovely Lip Color

"I love the weather here, it's so beautiful!" Jennifer Hudson told InStyle.com when she stopped by the InStyle pop-up portrait studio during the Sundance Film Festival to support her new film, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete. "I get to wear layers and everything!" And while she piled on the thermals and sweaters for her press tour, she kept her makeup minimal, and punched up her look with just one simple gloss: Chanel's Rouge Allure Pure Shine Intense Color Long Wear Lip Gloss in #57, Insolence. "Today she dressed herself, so I just wanted to make her look like herself, just pretty, so we just put a pretty gloss on to hydrate her lips," her makeup artist Shannon Pezzetta said of her look. Shop the color for $32 at chanel.com.

