Sundance Film Festival 2013 Parties: See All The Stars in Park City!

Jack Dempsey/Invision for Fender/AP; Jonathan Leibson/Getty; Michael Loccisano/Getty
Meghan Blalock
Jan 22, 2013 @ 1:32 pm

The Sundance Film Festival isn't just for movie screenings, panels, and lectures—it's also a hot spot for celebrity-filled parties. Entourage star Adrian Grenier stopped by for a cup of joe in the Keratin Complex/Nine Zero One pop-up—where stars have been tending to their 'dos before photo shoots—while Emanuel and the Truth About Fishes star Jessica Biel was one of many celebrities who stopped by the Variety Studio to participate in a discussion about her film. And Naomi Watts visited the Samsung Galaxy Lounge at the Village at the Lift, where the Two Mothers star tried out the brand's new White Glove program and partook of cocktails served in her honor.

