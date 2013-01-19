Sundance Film Festival 2013: Inside InStyle's Portrait Studio!

"It looks so great in here, so fun!" Alicia Keys told InStyle.com when she passed through the InStyle Portrait Studio during her visit to Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival. Keys, in town for her first Sundance to premiere The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete—she produced and scored the film—was just one of the many stars to stop by InStyle's studio space at the Grey Goose Blue Door Lounge on Main Street, which hosted a steady rotation of the hottest celebrities and rising stars—Gaby Hoffmann and Michael Cera of Crystal Fairy and Daniel Radcliffe and Dane DeHaan of Kill Your Darlings among them—to get their picture taken (you'll see the photos in the April InStyle!), and leave with cozy footwear from Sorel and warm outerwear and accessories from Coach. See more photos and get all the behind-the-scenes dish from straight from Park City in the gallery.