Sundance Beauty: Shop Abigail Spencer's Winter Lip Color

The Sundance Film Festival is the perfect place to pick up great winter beauty tricks, and we got one thanks to the fresh, natural look Abigail Spencer wore when she stopped by InStyle's pop-up portrait studio at the Grey Goose Blue Door Lounge on Main Street in Park City, Utah. "The inspiration was a healthy glow," her makeup artist Kira Nasrat told InStyle.com in between touch-ups of the star. "She's a minimalist. She’s all about flawless skin. So that’s what we were going for: less is more." To complete the look, Nasrat prepped Spencer—who is in town to promote her new mini-series, Rectify—with a layer of serum and tinted moisturizer by Napoleon Perdis, and then layered Burt's Bees Lip Shimmer in Caramel ($5 at burtsbees.com) and Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in Evasion ($34 at chanel.com) on her pout. Gorgeous!

