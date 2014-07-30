Sundae in a Can? Lisa Perry and Dominique Ansel to Bring a New Treat to the Hamptons

It doesn't get much sweeter than this! Designer Lisa Perry has announced a one-day collaboration with famed chef and baker Dominique Ansel this Saturday, when she and the Cronut creator will open a pop-up food truck in East Hampton, N.Y., in front of Perry’s 67 Main Street boutique. The mobile treat shop will offer the newly created Pop It! Ice Cream Sundae, inspired by the root beer float. The delectable treat features a mix of root beer and vanilla-chocolate chip ice cream, mascarpone semifreddo, macerated cherries, mini marshmallows, and a meringue kiss all served in a chocolate-lined soup can that pays homage to Andy Warhol’s iconic Campbell’s Soup artwork.

"Dominique was a perfect match for this collaboration, as both of our brands celebrate art, pop culture and fun," Perry says. "He infuses each of his confections with creativity and imagination and the end result is always a treat in more ways than one!! I'm super excited for the delicious unveiling." The pair will be on hand for the unveiling to greet fans at what is sure to be a can't-miss event. "Lisa has such an amazing eye for art and fashion, and we've had a lot of fun secretly planning our little pop-up ice cream shop," Ansel says. "I can't wait to visit the fans in the Hamptons and make their summer a little bit sweeter."

The oversized desserts will sell for $15 each, with 20 percent of the proceeds going to City Harvest, a non-profit organization that works to feed the hungry in New York City. Want to try out one of the giant sundaes for yourself? They will be available on Aug. 2 beginning at noon, until supplies last.

Check out 16 ways to get a sweet sugar rush in our gallery!